Reward Bug Suspends Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Events

Jacob Chambers May 19, 2023

A reward bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raid Battle Events has halted them.

The bug appears to give a “none” reward after combat and crash the game. This appears to have affected all weekend events, including today’s 5-Star Great Tusk and Iron Treads and the 7-Star Chesnaught Tera Raid Battles rerun. The Pokémon Company removed the above as a precaution.

@SerebiiNet tweeted this news and promised to update it as battles go.

It’s unfortunate that the crash occurred so soon to the introduction of Scarlet and Violet’s long-awaited Pokémon HOME support on May 24. To make HOME connection sweeter, I hope next weekend’s Tera Raid Battle events operate well.

