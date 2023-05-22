Devolver Is Bringing Weird West: Definitive Edition To Switch

Weird West, a gun-slinging action RPG from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey, released in March 2022 on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One before heading to next-gen consoles earlier this month. Today, publisher Devolver Digital announced that the game will be coming to Switch.

A surprise Amazon listing earlier today revealed the game’s Switch box and 22nd September release date. Gematsu tweeted the publishers for confirmation after discovering this before an official announcement, and they replied:

Hot damn, we got retail leaked! Weird West: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch though we aren’t sure when quite yet. Keep a look on the horizon, gunslinger. https://t.co/pz6AuppWyC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 22, 2023

As the tweet above indicates, the listing’s September release date is not yet confirmed, but the game will definitely come to Switch.

WolfEye Studios’ Weird West is a supernatural Wild West cowboy RPG. As you traverse the barren landscape, you can sling guns, collect bounties, and solve puzzles. Your choices affect the story.

In the meantime, we’ve included the game’s original trailer below.