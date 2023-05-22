Switch Gets Point-And-Click Action And Comic Book Visuals With The Blind Prophet This Week

On May 26, RedDeer Games will release the dark, comic book-inspired The Blind Prophet on the Switch eShop.

As Apostle Bartholomeus, you will cleanse Rotbork of the Great Evil.

Point-and-click gameplay lets you explore hand-drawn landscapes, solve puzzles, and play mini-games to advance the story. The comic book style makes the dark streets and themes look like Hellboy.

The Blind Prophet, developed by Ars Goetia Games, released on Steam in 2020 to positive reviews.

RedDeer has more game info and screenshots:

SENT BY GOD You play the role of Apostle Bartholomeus, on a divine mission to liberate the city from the evil forces plaguing it.

SEE THROUGH THE ILLUSION Use your extraordinary power – Stalker’s eye to detect demonic corruption. Find clues to move forward on your hunter’s path and continue the story.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE Vic, the owner of a local tattoo studio is happy to return the favor for the help she has given. She knows the town well and will tell you what and where. Edward is an expert regarding the history of the place, antiques, and various symbolic items, which can be handy for you.

BLOOD AND DIRT An engaging storyline with horror and gore elements and a dose of black humor. Don’t worry. The police will not interfere.

HANDY “TOOLS” Open locks and activate devices with more than just artifacts or everyday objects. Collect “abandoned” parts. You never know when you might need an extra hand or an eye. Key Features:

— Challenging mini-games and puzzles

— Comic book-style graphics

— Soundtrack in the style of 90s disco interspersed alternately with dark ambient tunes

— Engaging plot in the climate of gore and horror with a touch of black humor

The Blind Prophet hits the Switch eShop on May 26 for £22.49 / €24.99.