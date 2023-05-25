Home » PC » Gris Creators Create Beautiful, Haunting Platformer Neva

Jacob Chambers May 25, 2023 PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Devolver Digital and Nomada Studio announced Neva, an action platformer similar to GRIS, during PlayStation’s disappointing Showcase last night.

The game is described as a “moving tale of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world” and looks stunning. Those words are used a lot these days, and we use them too, but we mean them here.

Neva will feature “platforming, puzzles, and combat against monstrous enemies, with a minimal UI, delicate art, high-quality traditional animation, and haunting music”. Our kind of thing. Check out these screenshots:

Neva’s release date is currently a vague 2024 window, but we’ll be watching for more information.

