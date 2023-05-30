Home » NEWS » Dragon’s Dogma 2 Won’t Have Co-Op Multiplayer

Jacob Chambers May 30, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s gameplay demonstration at the PlayStation Showcase sparked a surprising number of multiplayer rumors. co-op play. Since the game’s official website specifies that it’s a single-player experience, this speculation seems unfounded.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s home page lists the following:

  • Genre: Action-RPG
  • Player(s): 1
  • Release-timing: TBA
  • PEGI 18 Provisional

This multiplayer conjecture likely predates Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first Dragon’s Dogma experimented with co-op but settled on its now-signature pawn system. The series’ story and mythos revolve around AI-driven partners called Pawns. They help the Arisen (player character) without inquiry.

Dragon’s Dogma Online, an MMORPG that never came to the West, advocated co-op. The Japan-only title was thought to influence Dragon’s Dogma 2’s multiplayer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will improve the pawn system with additional AI and party-based gameplay. If Capcom is focusing on one of the game’s main aspects, adding multiplayer doesn’t make sense.

That should clarify. Do you wish Dragon’s Dogma 2 had co-op? Should it remain a solo adventure?

