Dragon’s Dogma 2 Won’t Have Co-Op Multiplayer

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s gameplay demonstration at the PlayStation Showcase sparked a surprising number of multiplayer rumors. co-op play. Since the game’s official website specifies that it’s a single-player experience, this speculation seems unfounded.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s home page lists the following:

Genre: Action-RPG

Player(s): 1

Release-timing: TBA

PEGI 18 Provisional

This multiplayer conjecture likely predates Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first Dragon’s Dogma experimented with co-op but settled on its now-signature pawn system. The series’ story and mythos revolve around AI-driven partners called Pawns. They help the Arisen (player character) without inquiry.

Dragon’s Dogma Online, an MMORPG that never came to the West, advocated co-op. The Japan-only title was thought to influence Dragon’s Dogma 2’s multiplayer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will improve the pawn system with additional AI and party-based gameplay. If Capcom is focusing on one of the game’s main aspects, adding multiplayer doesn’t make sense.

That should clarify. Do you wish Dragon’s Dogma 2 had co-op? Should it remain a solo adventure?