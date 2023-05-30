Final Fantasy 16 Was Planned for PS5 and PS4, but Last-Gen Version Would Have Taken Too Long

Producer Naoki Yoshida said a PS4 version of Final Fantasy XVI was in development, but it would have taken years to finish.

In an interview with Final Fantasy Union, Yoshida revealed, “What I can say is that during creating, we originally had a plan to release the game on PlayStation 4 perhaps. During development, we realized we needed at least one or two more years to get it to a level we were proud of.”

Yoshida previously claimed that Final Fantasy XVI began production on PS4, before being moved to PS5. Would you have waited for a PS4 port?