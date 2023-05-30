Home » NEWS » Insider: Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension Trailers Coming

Insider: Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension Trailers Coming

Jacob Chambers May 30, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Brash buzz in the internet Mos Eisley Cantina suggests Silent Hill fans may eat well in the coming days. On TheSnitch’s Discord channel, insider Dusk Golem (who leaked Silent Hill 2’s announcement) said we’d see previews for the remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill: Ascension “really soon.”

It was also suggested that this will happen before the Summer Game Fest on June 8-10, a week away.

Update: DuskGolem thinks we will probably have three trailers soon
by u/dvrsd in silenthill

Even if we get a clip, developer Bloober Team has encountered mixed-messaging troubles recently, so the remake may be a while off. Is new Silent Hill footage exciting?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

PlayStation-Sponsored Guerrilla Collective Showcases Indie Games in June

PlayStation Showcase, good or bad, kicked off this summer’s yearly gaming events, and there are ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security