Insider: Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension Trailers Coming

Brash buzz in the internet Mos Eisley Cantina suggests Silent Hill fans may eat well in the coming days. On TheSnitch’s Discord channel, insider Dusk Golem (who leaked Silent Hill 2’s announcement) said we’d see previews for the remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill: Ascension “really soon.”

It was also suggested that this will happen before the Summer Game Fest on June 8-10, a week away.

Even if we get a clip, developer Bloober Team has encountered mixed-messaging troubles recently, so the remake may be a while off. Is new Silent Hill footage exciting?