PlayStation-Sponsored Guerrilla Collective Showcases Indie Games in June

PlayStation Showcase, good or bad, kicked off this summer’s yearly gaming events, and there are many more to come. Most will be interested in Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest talk on June 8. Guerrilla Collective returns the day before, and it’s expected to focus on bigger games.

Indie games will be featured on June 7. If you’re interested in smaller titles, this event is sponsored by PlayStation. WrestleQuest, Animal Well, and Gori: Cuddly Carnage will be streamed, while others will be at the in-person event the next day. These and more should appear during the presentation.

The show should have a solid mix of PS5 and PS4 indies, so if you’re interested, it could be a good warm-up before Geoff leads the charge a day later. Guerrilla Collective—will you watch?