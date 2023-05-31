Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Hits PC in July

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is PlayStation’s next PC game. Steam and Epic Games Store will release the PS5 exclusive, known for its stunning graphics and fast loading.

Nixxes Software developed and ported Insomniac’s colorful action platformer to PC. It launches on PC on July 26, 2023. Julian Huijbregts added details on the PS Blog.

Ray-traced reflections and shadows enhance the already stunning PC version. The game’s frame rate will be unlocked, ultra-wide aspect ratios will be supported, and performance-enhancing options will be available. “NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection” and “NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA” are examples.

The game supports mouse, keyboard, controllers, and DualSense when plugged in.

Pixeliser and Carbonox armour are available for pre-order. Will you buy PC Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?