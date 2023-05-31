Home » NEWS » Summer Game Fest and Games Conference 2023: Dates, How To Watch, and Everything You Need To Know

Summer Game Fest and Games Conference 2023: Dates, How To Watch, and Everything You Need To Know

Jacob Chambers May 31, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

We’re only two months away from Summer Game Fest 2023, which seems crazy considering we were just gearing up for last year’s event.

Let’s not dwell on time’s rapid passage lest we sink into existential crisis. Since E3 2023 was canceled, Summer Game Fest 2023 is the only June game festival. Summer Game Fest may replace E3 as the summer’s biggest gaming event, but Microsoft and Ubisoft will still show off their upcoming games.

This guide covers Summer Game Fest 2023 preparations and events. We’ll update this post with any new information before the June 8th kickoff.

Summer Game Fest 2023: Important Information
Summer Game Fest?
Summer Game Fest, which began in 2020, is an annual gaming festival where publishers reveal new games to media and fans.

The event will host partnered publishers throughout June and July after an opening showcase in June.

2023 Summer Game Fest?
Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest 2023’s organizer and Kojima’s best friend, will host a live showcase on June 8. After that, publishers will host large and small showcases throughout the summer.

June 8th, 2023 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9th June 5am AET is the opening showcase.

SGF Conference Times
Summer Game Fest will feature multiple showcases. We’ll add showcases as they’re announced.

When Are Other Summer Game Conferences?
These showcases occur around Summer Game Fest but are not officially affiliated.

Summer Game Fest 2023 Participants?
Keighley is understandably tight-lipped about the Live Showcase. He confirmed that NetherRealm Studio’s Ed Boon will present Mortal Kombat 1’s first gameplay footage and Remedy’s Sam Lake will present Alan Wake 2. Unfortunately, the Switch won’t get the latter.

Over 40 publishers, including:

Activision
Amazon Games
Annapurna Interactive
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Behaviour
Capcom
CD Projekt Red
Devolver Digital
Digital Extremes
Disney Interactive
Electronic Arts
Epic Games
Focus Entertainment
Gearbox
Grinding Gear Games
HoyoVerse
Kabam
Larian
Level Infinite
Magic the Gathering
Neowiz
Netflix
Nexon
Niantic
North Beach Games
Paradox
Pearl Abyss
Phoenix Labs
Plaion
PlayStation
Pocket Pair
Razer
Samsung Gaming Hub
Second Dinner
Sega
Smilegate
Square Enix
Steam
Techland
Tribeca Festival
Ubisoft
Warner Bros. Games
Xbox

Watch Summer Game Fest 2023
On June 8, 2023, Nintendo Life will blog and stream the Opening Showcase again!

Publishers will likely host June and July showcases on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms. We’ll livestream depending on how Switch-heavy the content is at Nintendo Life.

Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase Time?
Opening Showcase will last about 2 hours.

Does Summer Game Fest Cost?
Nope! All events will be free online. For a preview, here’s last year’s Opening Showcase:

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Gameplay Trailer Wasn’t Final Version!

Last week’s PlayStation Showcase was highlighted by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s action-packed gameplay trailer. This highly ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security