Summer Game Fest and Games Conference 2023: Dates, How To Watch, and Everything You Need To Know

We’re only two months away from Summer Game Fest 2023, which seems crazy considering we were just gearing up for last year’s event.

Let’s not dwell on time’s rapid passage lest we sink into existential crisis. Since E3 2023 was canceled, Summer Game Fest 2023 is the only June game festival. Summer Game Fest may replace E3 as the summer’s biggest gaming event, but Microsoft and Ubisoft will still show off their upcoming games.

This guide covers Summer Game Fest 2023 preparations and events. We’ll update this post with any new information before the June 8th kickoff.

Summer Game Fest 2023: Important Information

Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest, which began in 2020, is an annual gaming festival where publishers reveal new games to media and fans.

The event will host partnered publishers throughout June and July after an opening showcase in June.

2023 Summer Game Fest?

Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest 2023’s organizer and Kojima’s best friend, will host a live showcase on June 8. After that, publishers will host large and small showcases throughout the summer.

June 8th, 2023 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9th June 5am AET is the opening showcase.

See what’s next in video games when @summergamefest goes live! 🔹Thursday, June 8, Noon PT/3p ET

🔹Free livestream from @youtubetheater pic.twitter.com/cxpZlQk0fq — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) March 30, 2023

SGF Conference Times

Summer Game Fest will feature multiple showcases. We’ll add showcases as they’re announced.

When Are Other Summer Game Conferences?

These showcases occur around Summer Game Fest but are not officially affiliated.

Summer Game Fest 2023 Participants?

Keighley is understandably tight-lipped about the Live Showcase. He confirmed that NetherRealm Studio’s Ed Boon will present Mortal Kombat 1’s first gameplay footage and Remedy’s Sam Lake will present Alan Wake 2. Unfortunately, the Switch won’t get the latter.

Over 40 publishers, including:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney Interactive

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

HoyoVerse

Kabam

Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Watch Summer Game Fest 2023

On June 8, 2023, Nintendo Life will blog and stream the Opening Showcase again!

Publishers will likely host June and July showcases on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms. We’ll livestream depending on how Switch-heavy the content is at Nintendo Life.

Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase Time?

Opening Showcase will last about 2 hours.

Does Summer Game Fest Cost?

Nope! All events will be free online. For a preview, here’s last year’s Opening Showcase: