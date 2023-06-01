Dreamlight Valley Announces “Updated 2023 Content Roadmap”

What’s next for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a live service experience? Gameloft has released a second-half road map for those wondering what’s next. In early June, Update 5: The Remembering will begin.

Even miracles can be found in darkness with a little bit of Dreamlight. Uncover some of Dreamlight Valley's best-kept secrets in The Remembering – our biggest story update yet – coming in early June! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/dUkdevIk3G — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 30, 2023

A summer update with a new villager and in-game incentives will come. In September, a new realm awaits. “Late 2023” will bring a new chapter with more characters, expanded multiplayer, and a “new royal tool”.

On the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog, you can see the roadmap.