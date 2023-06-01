Home » NEWS » Dreamlight Valley Announces “Updated 2023 Content Roadmap”

Dreamlight Valley Announces “Updated 2023 Content Roadmap”

Jacob Chambers June 1, 2023

What’s next for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a live service experience? Gameloft has released a second-half road map for those wondering what’s next. In early June, Update 5: The Remembering will begin.

A summer update with a new villager and in-game incentives will come. In September, a new realm awaits. “Late 2023” will bring a new chapter with more characters, expanded multiplayer, and a “new royal tool”.

On the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog, you can see the roadmap.

