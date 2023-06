The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a hit for Nintendo and Illumination since its April release, and now it has reached another milestone.

The film surpassed Disney’s 2013 animated hit Frozen ($1.284 billion) at the global box office last month.

The Mario Movie presently ranks second after Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion) in “highest-grossing animated movies of all time” with $1.288 billion. The Lion King remake ($1.66 billion) leads.