Home » NEWS » 8BitDo Releases Original N64 Controller Mod Kit With Switch Support

8BitDo Releases Original N64 Controller Mod Kit With Switch Support

Jacob Chambers June 2, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 3

8BitDo’s talented team can help you use an N64 gamepad on modern systems. A “Mod Kit” for the original Nintendo 64 controller is available for $39.99 USD in limited quantities and will ship on June 17, 2023.

This controller lets Nintendo 64 fans “easily modify” their wired controller into a Bluetooth controller for modern systems like the Switch and Android devices.

This kit includes a Hall Effect Joystick to “greatly increase the life of the joystick” and a Type-C rechargeable battery in the Rumble Pack. It recharges in 1-2 hours and lasts 8 hours.

The N64 controller’s case can be opened and the new PCB inserted without soldering. Take a look:

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Icons

Update: The Switch Online ‘Missions and Rewards’ program now has the second wave of Xenoblade ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security