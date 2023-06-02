8BitDo Releases Original N64 Controller Mod Kit With Switch Support

8BitDo’s talented team can help you use an N64 gamepad on modern systems. A “Mod Kit” for the original Nintendo 64 controller is available for $39.99 USD in limited quantities and will ship on June 17, 2023.

This controller lets Nintendo 64 fans “easily modify” their wired controller into a Bluetooth controller for modern systems like the Switch and Android devices.

This kit includes a Hall Effect Joystick to “greatly increase the life of the joystick” and a Type-C rechargeable battery in the Rumble Pack. It recharges in 1-2 hours and lasts 8 hours.

The N64 controller’s case can be opened and the new PCB inserted without soldering. Take a look: