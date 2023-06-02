Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Icons

Update: The Switch Online ‘Missions and Rewards’ program now has the second wave of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 icons. Icons are available until June 8.

From Nintendo Everything:

Original: Nintendo’s Switch Online ‘Missions and Rewards’ scheme has new icons. Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Five waves will run from now until June 1. New icons will be released weekly until the end of the month.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! Now’s your chance to redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 6/29 at 6PM PT. #MissionsAndRewards

These custom icons require Platinum Points and Switch Online membership.