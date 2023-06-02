Home » NEWS » Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Icons

Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Icons

Jacob Chambers June 2, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: The Switch Online ‘Missions and Rewards’ program now has the second wave of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 icons. Icons are available until June 8.

From Nintendo Everything:

Original: Nintendo’s Switch Online ‘Missions and Rewards’ scheme has new icons. Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Five waves will run from now until June 1. New icons will be released weekly until the end of the month.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! Now’s your chance to redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 6/29 at 6PM PT. #MissionsAndRewards

These custom icons require Platinum Points and Switch Online membership.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

8BitDo Releases Original N64 Controller Mod Kit With Switch Support

8BitDo’s talented team can help you use an N64 gamepad on modern systems. A “Mod ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security