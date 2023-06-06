Play This PS Plus Game Now!

Frontier is celebrating the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2 for PS Plus Essential members. The PS5, PS4 game will receive a content pack celebrating Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary on Thursday. It adds over 20 film icons for free.

The “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner, Airlock Gates, and Mr. DNA can be built in your park. Les Gigantes Mural and Power Bunker are other items. The free update adds classic pathways and “decorative items such as the T. rex and Alamosaurus skeletons, ever-memorable ‘Big Pile of…’, Small Electrified Fence, and more”.

This free update will bring back memories of the original Jurassic Park movie to an already great game. Jurassic World Evolution 2 PS5 review: “Jurassic World Evolution 2 delivers an entertaining if simplistic park builder, that well-utilises the Jurassic World license, and throws in just the right amount of dinosaur-fuelled mayhem to boot.” With Jurassic Park content coming, it’s worth learning the game today or tomorrow and then reminiscing on Thursday’s patch.