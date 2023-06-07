Home » NEWS » A “Downloadable via Included Code” statement indicates that additional material is available for those who purchase Sonic Origins Plus on disc

Jacob Chambers June 7, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Read on if you’re waiting for Sonic Origins Plus’s physical release this month. The physical version’s ‘Plus’ content will be a download code, according to GameStop’s in-store listing.

To clarify, the disc (or game card for Nintendo Switch) only contains Sonic Origins, and Amy and the 12 Game Gear titles will be “downloadable” via a code. The tweet below shows this on the back of a PlayStation 5 box:

If this retail listing applies to Switch, it’s a blow to anyone waiting for a “complete” physical release. It may make the digital download (with everything in one place) more appealing.

