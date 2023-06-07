A “Downloadable via Included Code” statement indicates that additional material is available for those who purchase Sonic Origins Plus on disc

Read on if you’re waiting for Sonic Origins Plus’s physical release this month. The physical version’s ‘Plus’ content will be a download code, according to GameStop’s in-store listing.
To clarify, the disc (or game card for Nintendo Switch) only contains Sonic Origins, and Amy and the 12 Game Gear titles will be “downloadable” via a code. The tweet below shows this on the back of a PlayStation 5 box:
So Sonic Origins Plus' extra content with Amy and the Game Gear games will not be included on the disc, but be a separate download code. Shame it could not be on the disc itself.
Mania Plus in comparison has all the extra content on the disc/cartridge. https://t.co/PoerZvga0U
If this retail listing applies to Switch, it’s a blow to anyone waiting for a “complete” physical release. It may make the digital download (with everything in one place) more appealing.