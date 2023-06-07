Apple has purchased the augmented reality headset developer that created Mario Kart: Bowser’s Revenge

Apple acquired Mira, an AR startup, yesterday after unveiling its “Vision Pro” headset. Super Nintendo World’s Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge headset technology was developed by this Los Angeles-based team.

The Verge reported on the Mira CEO’s private Instagram account. The website confirmed with Apple:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Based on its history, Mira seems capable, but Apple’s plans for the company are unknown. “Scalable augmented reality hardware and software solutions…enabling frontline workforces with communication tools and information” were its military contracts.

The headset displayed characters and items as the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World moved. Watch it below.