The Switch version of Sifu’s upcoming free arenas expansion update is imminent

Sifu, a Nintendo Switch martial arts brawler, will receive a major update next week.

In March, other platforms released the Arenas Expansion. Nintendo Everything says it will launch on June 15, 2023, alongside “update 3” without the Replay Editor.

The Arenas, a free expansion, challenges players to fight in multiple dynamic locations. The update includes “cheats and modifiers” and 45 challenges.