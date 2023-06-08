Capcom Returns Digital Showcase Live Next Week

Update: “Dragon’s Dogma 2, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective” will be shown at Capcom’s showcase. “Few other updates” are expected. Official teaser trailer:

The Capcom Showcase airs next Monday, June 12 at 3pm PDT! Look forward to new looks at Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, as well as a few other updates!https://t.co/uLbZaxVfEu#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/VTadH0Ia3I — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2023

Original: Capcom’s having a great year with Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Mega Man collection.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and continue its success, the global digital broadcast event will return next Monday, June 12. “New information” on Capcom’s “upcoming releases and future titles” is coming.

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games. See you there! 📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 6, 2023

The Capcom website says this showcase will last 36 minutes. This show’s game lineup hasn’t been announced, however Ghost Trick will return later this month.