Capcom Returns Digital Showcase Live Next Week

Jacob Chambers June 8, 2023

Update: “Dragon’s Dogma 2, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective” will be shown at Capcom’s showcase. “Few other updates” are expected. Official teaser trailer:

Original: Capcom’s having a great year with Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Mega Man collection.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and continue its success, the global digital broadcast event will return next Monday, June 12. “New information” on Capcom’s “upcoming releases and future titles” is coming.

The Capcom website says this showcase will last 36 minutes. This show’s game lineup hasn’t been announced, however Ghost Trick will return later this month.

