Disney Dreamlight Valley Update: Patch Notes

Original article: Disney Dreamlight Valley released “The Remembering” update in “early June” as promised.

“Unveil the secret to The Forgetting” with the fifth big update on June 7 (today in some territories). Magic, furniture, mannequins, and more will make your “decorating dreams” come true.

This is one update you won't soon forget 🌙✨#DisneyDreamlightValley's fifth major content update, The Remembering, launches June 7th at 9:00am ET! pic.twitter.com/2M865dfBEW — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) June 6, 2023

Below are the full patch notes for this latest version of Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Update 5

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

– It’s our biggest story update yet! The story behind The Forgetting comes full circle!

– Fairy Godmother – along with her Friendship Quests – arrives in the Valley, answering the long-standing question of “who does that giant pumpkin belong to?”

– Celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, featuring exclusive items from upcoming feature film Elemental, as well as Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

– Even more new, optional items are on their way to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including the Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and much more!

– Browse with confidence. Preview the in-game models of items in the Premium Shop before purchasing them.

– Premium Shop refresh time has been adjusted to Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET (from Friday).

– New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of items to collect, including a range of pumpkin-themed goods.

– To help track which items from Scrooge McDuck’s Store you’ve added to your Collection (and which you haven’t yet), a red dot will be displayed on store items that are not yet owned.

– Make your mark on the Valley with the expanded Touch of Magic feature, allowing the customization of furniture using your hard-earned motifs.

– Bring a little more style to rainy days in the Valley with new umbrella hand accessories.

– You can now place multiple different player houses throughout the Valley. Please note, only one instance of any given house style can be placed.

– Step up your wardrobe! Use the new mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favorite outfits at the press of a button.

– Roads in the Valley have received a glow up, allowing you to add borders to them.

– Customize the look of your Tools with Premium tool skins.

– We’ve added a news feed to the Start Menu to help keep you in the loop about all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

– Added a toggle to the Options menu on high performance hardware (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X) that allows players to increase the Valley item limit, allowing for the placement of 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

– Added Steam and Epic Game Store achievements.

– [REDACTED] root vegetables again? [REDACTED]oes it mea[REDACTED]

TOP BUG FIXES:

– Fixed an issue which caused all Passion Lilies in the Frosted Heights biome to appear as red on the ground but would switch to their correct color when picked up.

– Fixed an issue which prevented players from cooking the Dream Fizz recipe.

– Fixed an issue which caused certain quest-giver icons to display improperly in their frames.

– Fixed an issue in which Scrooge McDuck’s Store would appear empty.

– Fixed an issue in which the game would open in a small window for some PC players, preventing interaction with the game.

– Fixed an issue which prevented Memory Shards and Star Coins from spawning when watering dried flowers or removing small Night Thorns.

– Fixed an issue which prevented players from buying or selling items from Goofy’s stall.

– “Stitch’s Hobby” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented some players from giving Stitch his repaired TV.

– “Staking Your Territory” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from removing the mustache Nala asked them to wear during this quest.

– “Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” quest: Fixed an issue where alien toys would occasionally appear in unreachable locations.

– “A Story to Tell” quest: Fixed an issue in which the photo the player takes is not recognized during this quest.

– “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a freeze would revert players to an earlier stage of the quest where they had to bring a sound system to Nala and prevent further progress.

– “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a slimy bug under a rock is unreachable.

– “Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue in which the peanuts required for this quest disappear from the player’s inventory.

– Fixed an issue which prevented the game from recognizing completion of the duty “Take a Photo with Mirabel”.

– Fixed an issue in which Mirabel’s icon appears on the map, but she is not present at that location in-game.

– Fixed an issue in which oysters stop spawning in the Dazzle Beach biome.

– Fixed an issue which caused the Raven Wings item to repeated flap every few seconds.

– Fixed an issue which caused some items to appear visible through walls.

– Fixed instances of users experiencing Initialization Error #10

– Various visual and sound optimizations and fixes.

– And more bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements!