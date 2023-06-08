Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Adds Ginyu Force As Raiders

Update: Bandai Namco published a new trailer featuring the Ginyu Force ahead of Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3’s release tomorrow. Look upwards.

Original: Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a survivor or raider game, is getting Season 3 next week on June 9.

“Ginyu Force” is this season’s Raider, and “Dende” and “King Kai” are the new Survivor skins available for TP Tokens in the in-game shop. New Dragon Tier awards will unlock the “Fortunetella Baba” Survivor Skin. “Snowy Mountain” is the last new map.

If you haven’t played this online multiplayer Dragon Ball game, one player chases survivors who are trying to power up and escape.