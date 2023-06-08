Home » NEWS » Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Adds Ginyu Force As Raiders

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Adds Ginyu Force As Raiders

Jacob Chambers June 8, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: Bandai Namco published a new trailer featuring the Ginyu Force ahead of Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3’s release tomorrow. Look upwards.

Original: Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a survivor or raider game, is getting Season 3 next week on June 9.

“Ginyu Force” is this season’s Raider, and “Dende” and “King Kai” are the new Survivor skins available for TP Tokens in the in-game shop. New Dragon Tier awards will unlock the “Fortunetella Baba” Survivor Skin. “Snowy Mountain” is the last new map.

If you haven’t played this online multiplayer Dragon Ball game, one player chases survivors who are trying to power up and escape.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Capcom Returns Digital Showcase Live Next Week

Update: “Dragon’s Dogma 2, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective” will be shown at Capcom’s ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security