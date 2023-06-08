Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Version 16.0.0 Released on Switch: What’s Included

Nintendo Switch now includes the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak bonus update.

Primordial Malzeno is added and the story closes. Other additions include improved armour augmentation and new weapons to build.

Here’s the full rundown, courtesy of the Monster Hunter blog:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Version 16.0.0:

Main Additions / Changes

New Story Elements (Sunbreak)

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New quests have been added.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

“Augment: Slots+” has been added to Qurious Armor Crafting.

A new skill has been added to the pool of potential skills available during “Qurious Melding—Vigor”.

A new prize has been added to the Market’s lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New items have been added for trade at the Anomaly Research Lab.

New dialogue added for major NPCs at Kamura Village and Elgado Outpost based on your progress.

New System Elements (Sunbreak)

The maximum number of Anomaly Investigations you can own has been raised to 200.

New Guild Card titles have been added.

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player

【Hunter】

Fixed an issue where, if the player fainted right before performing the gunlance’s Blast Dash, they would perform a single Blast Dash when trying to use Shelling after recovering.

Fixed a bug where, if the player registers the Dragon Conversion skill to a loadout while the value exceeds the limit, the quantity of the effect in the loadout would be different from the actual effect.

Fixed a bug causing bias in the frequency at which some players would draw a monster’s attention (aggro).

【Followers】

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Luchika to try to guard against unblockable monster attacks when she has the gunlance equipped.

Fixed a bug where some of Utsushi’s voice lines would not properly play during the battle with Amatsu.

Fixed a bug causing Followers to perform incorrect evasion behavior if they heal just when Amatsu is about to perform one of its special attacks.

Fixed a bug causing Followers to get hit by the ice pillars that spawn at the end of a turf war between Malzeno and Velkhana.

Fixed a bug preventing Followers from performing proper dodges if the player places a Gustcrab in a specific spot.

Monsters

【Monsters】

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Barioth’s landing animation to play properly when it enters the Forlorn Arena.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Amatsu from roaring at the start of the battle.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Amatsu to start shaking a little when it is downed at the edge of the battlefield.

Fixed a bug preventing the sound effect from being played when breaking a part on Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax’s body.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Marionette Spiders from being displayed in the correct location when the player throws them at a Crimson Glow Valstrax, a Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, or a Risen Shagaru Magala.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing a mountable monster to attack the hunter if the player rides it during the Amatsu quest but never attacks Amatsu with it.

Locales and Environment

【Locales】

Fixed a bug during the Amatsu quest occasionally causing the background used for when the quest is completed to be displayed after the player changes their equipment in the tent and then leaves the tent.

Fixed a bug during the Amatsu quest occasionally causing the cannon placed in the battle arena to keep facing downwards if the player accesses it while it is reloading.

Fixed a bug causing the sky to change rapidly if the player moves around a specific elevated platform in Area 13 of the Citadel.

Base and Facilities

【Facilities】

You can now hold down the L button or R button to scroll through pages on the Smithy’s material selection screen.

Fixed an issue occasionally causing trinkets placed in Your Room in Elgado to face the wrong direction.

Miscellaneous

【Quests】

You can now earn 3-monster quests for Anomaly Investigations taking place at the Arena, the Infernal Springs, or the Forlorn Arena, starting from Level 261.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing a completion mark from being displayed when completing a Special Investigation in a local co-op Lobby.

Chaotic Gore Magala may now appear during Expedition Tours.

Fixed a bug preventing some Side Quests from being deliverable until the player has completed specific other quests.

Fixed a bug during the Amatsu quest where, even if the player succesfully manages to restrain Amatsu with a Silkbinder shot, the voice line for a failed shot would be played.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the on-screen guidance and Utsushi’s dialogue to disappear if the player uses a Great Wirebug during the Amatsu quest and it starts glowing.

【Equipment】

Fixed a bug causing the Ominous Cloud lance to display with an unintended appearance when using the preview in the item box.

Fixed a bug where, if the player removes the gunlance’s “Stuffed Magnamalo” layered weapon outside of a tent, the sound effect for sheathing that weapon will still be played.

Fixed a bug preventing the reload sound for the Wicked Needle light bowgun from playing properly.

Fixed a bug causing the Espinas and Flaming Espinas light bowgun to appear unsheathed when sheathed.

Fixed a bug preventing the hunter’s hair from being displayed correctly when using the “Bahari Locks” hairstyle and equipping the Professor’s Goggles.

Fixed a bug preventing some head armor from being displayed correctly when using the “Fluffy Curls” hairstyle.

【Other】