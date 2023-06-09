Home » NEWS » Atlus Unintentionally Reveals Two Persona Games

Jacob Chambers June 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Atlus’ western branch may have accidentally leaked two more Persona games ahead of schedule.

Atlus West Instagram removed trailers for Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica. Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows indicate they were intended for the Xbox showcase. Persona 3 Remake is also listed for PlayStation and PC.

If this sounds familiar, Xbox’s showcase in June last year had exclusive rights to announce Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal, which later came to other platforms like the Switch.

The only difference is that P3R is a remake and the other is a spin-off, but given Persona’s recent history with Nintendo platforms, these titles may be announced for other systems. Persona 3 Reloaded will release in “early 2024” and Persona 5 Tactica on November 17, 2023.

