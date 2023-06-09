Naoto Ohshima’s “New Character” in Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars, a new 2.5D Sonic game, was one of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest surprises.

Dr. Eggman and Fang will return, but the official PR has revealed more juicy details. Sonic designer Naoto Ohshima will return with a new villain for blue blur and his friends.

Sonic fans are excited because Naoto Ohshima designed Sonic the Hedgehog and Eggman. Sonic Adventure, a Dreamcast classic, was one of his early 3D Sonic games.

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and the classic Amy Rose will explore new North Star Islands zones in this new adventure. The announcement post has all the details.