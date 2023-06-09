Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture Hints at 25th Anniversary

Update: In a video update, Grasshopper Manufacture announced a special anniversary “Direct” program next week on June 14.

Additionally, a Shadows of the Damned Remaster is “currently in development” and “coming soon”. This EA-published action-adventure game was released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

More PR:

“Originally released in June 2011, Shadows of the Damned invited gamers to assume the role of Garcia, a hard-as-nails, leather-clad, motorcycle-riding professional demon hunter who finds his true love kidnapped by vengeance-seeking demons. As he explores the furthest reaches of the netherworld, Garcia battles through Hell and back, with danger and turmoil around every corner. Gamers will find themselves challenged by demented puzzles and thrust into gruesome battles with vile and deformed creatures that can only come from the darkest recesses of Hell. More details will be revealed about the remaster at Grasshopper Direct next week!”

Original article: Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture website is teasing something. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“Something’s gonna happen” appears on the link below’s countdown timer. Suda retweeted this post, but what it could reveal is unknown.

Anybody else notice something funky going on with this thing?🧐https://t.co/yAjRIip34p#GhM25th — Grasshopper Manufacture (@Grasshopper_EN) June 5, 2023

Suda51 previously said the studio should “say goodbye to Travis” and focus on the next 10 years.

In August 2021, Grasshopper released No More Heroes III for Nintendo Switch and joined NetEase. Travis’ third major release came to other platforms in 2022. Last year, Suda mentioned talking to Marvel.