The eShop Will “No Longer Offer” Two Switch Games

NIS America announced that two of its Switch eShop games will be removed in the coming weeks and months, following the 3DS eShop closure earlier this year.

The tactical RPG God Wars: The Complete Legend and the RPG The Lost Child were released in 2018. NIS America hasn’t explained why these games will “no longer be available” on the eShop and PSN in the US and EU.

– The Lost Child (PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch) – 6/18/2023

– GOD WARS: The Complete Legend (Nintendo Switch) 8/30/2023

– NAtURAL DOCtRINE (PS3, PS4, PS Vita) – 9/29/2023

– Demon Gaze II (PS4, PS Vita) – 11/13/2023

(2/2) — NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) June 8, 2023

Both games are physical but may be hard to find. God Wars costs $39.99 USD or your regional equivalent, and The Lost Child costs $49.99 with DLC.