Home » NEWS » The eShop Will “No Longer Offer” Two Switch Games

The eShop Will “No Longer Offer” Two Switch Games

Jacob Chambers June 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

NIS America announced that two of its Switch eShop games will be removed in the coming weeks and months, following the 3DS eShop closure earlier this year.

The tactical RPG God Wars: The Complete Legend and the RPG The Lost Child were released in 2018. NIS America hasn’t explained why these games will “no longer be available” on the eShop and PSN in the US and EU.

Both games are physical but may be hard to find. God Wars costs $39.99 USD or your regional equivalent, and The Lost Child costs $49.99 with DLC.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture Hints at 25th Anniversary

Update: In a video update, Grasshopper Manufacture announced a special anniversary “Direct” program next week ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security