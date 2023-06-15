Star Ocean’s Best Game May Be Remade

After last year’s Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Square Enix may want to rerelease the series’ best and most popular game, tri-Ace’s Star Ocean.

RPG Site (via VGC) found a banner on Square Enix Support with a logo for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, a remake of the 1998 PS1 action RPG. The popular RPG developer hasn’t confirmed this. Oops.

RPG Site has a screenshot of the logo, which we won’t host but you can view. Star Ocean: First Departure R, a remake of the original Super Famicom Star Ocean game, was released in 2019. We hope the sequel comes to Switch like the remake did.

Star Ocean: The Second Story was the series’ first global release. Starring Claude C. Kenny, a member of the space-faring Pangalactic Federation, and Rena Lanford, a young girl from an underdeveloped (read: fantasy medieval) planet who can heal, you can choose between the two protagonists, which will affect which characters you can recruit.

Star Ocean: Second Evolution was a 2008 PSP remake. In 2015, Japan ported this version to PS4, PS3, and Vita, but the west never did. The Second Story returns to space in 2023? We hope. Square Enix’s announcements will be forthcoming.

The Second Story? Do you want Switch remakes or remasters?