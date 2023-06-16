Moving Out 2 Releases on Switch This August

In August 2022, we learned that Moving Out 2 would be a sequel to the brilliant game. Last week, a teaser appeared at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Team17 revealed that the game will release on Switch on August 15th.

A new gameplay trailer accompanied the news, a nice change from the cinematic teaser. From what we can see, expect the same chaotic couch co-op as you and your friends navigate wacky environments, moving everything and the kitchen sink from point A to B.

The biggest change is that the co-op is less couch-based. Moving Out 2 adds online, cross-play co-op for long-distance friends.

Team17 listed the game’s features:

– Location, location, location: Travel the multiverse and overcome new levels and puzzles that pit F.A.R.Ts with their biggest removals challenge yet.

– Co-op Continued: Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op.

– Assist mode: Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!

– Zany characters: Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.

Fireshine Games will also release the game physically. Moving Out 2 has more information.

The list of “Overcooked-but” games keeps growing, but the first Moving Out title was fun (even if it didn’t push co-op play to its limits), so we’ll be curious to see what else is in this sequel.