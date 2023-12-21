Home » NEWS » Next Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Update Launches “Early” January 2024

Next Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Update Launches “Early” January 2024

Jacob Chambers December 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Another Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update is available, but not on Nintendo Switch until “early January 2024.”.

Version 1.4.0 isn’t out on every platform yet, but Konami has shared the patch notes, so you can see what’s coming. This update fixes issues and adds features to multiple games.

Another update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available, but not on Nintendo Switch until “early January 2024.”.

Although Version 1.4.0 isn’t out on every platform yet, Konami has shared the full patch notes, so you can look forward to it. Multiple games in the collection get new features and fixes.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!
Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security