The Pokémon﻿ Company has recently issued an official statement regarding Palworld

Palworld has generated a significant buzz within the video game community, garnering a remarkable eight million sales in just one week. In this brief period, it has undeniably garnered numerous comparisons to the Pokémon series, and now The Pokémon Company has released an official statement in response.

In a statement released on January 25th, 2024, The Pokémon Company made it clear that they do not allow the use of the Pokémon IP in a certain game. They also mentioned their intention to investigate any infringement of IP rights associated with Pokémon. Here is the statement in its entirety:

Inquiries Regarding Other Companies’ Games We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future. The Pokémon Company

In a recent development, Nintendo acknowledged the presence of Palworld but has chosen to remain tight-lipped about it. The former chief legal officer of The Pokémon Company has expressed his surprise at the game’s success.