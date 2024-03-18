Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Gets Free April DLC

The 2023 triumphed. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gets free DLC next month.

Maximum Entertainment will release the free “Sacred Reunion” DLC for Double Dragon on April 4, 2024. All platforms will get “new modes, characters, online co-op, and more.”. PR about it:

“Ranzou will make his grand return following his last playable appearance in Double Dragon IV, where he’ll be able to utilize the skills he’s learned through his ninja training to take down foes in the blink of an eye. If Ranzou veterans need a new challenge, they can use his powers in the brand-new Survival Mode. Survival Mode will challenge you to defeat waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Buff your character between rounds with a host of new, more impactful upgrades and last as long as possible. Additionally, join forces with a friend from anywhere in the world as online co-op will be launching alongside Sacred Reunion.”