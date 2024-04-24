The Pokémon Company’s brand for kids and babies, ‘monpoké,’ is expanding its reach worldwide

For those who are deeply immersed in the world of Pokémon, it’s highly likely that you’re already familiar with monpoké. This brand extension by TPC was initially exclusive to Asian markets, catering specifically to kids and babies. Previously, The Pokémon Company announced that the range of goodies is now going global.

Monpoké is dedicated to introducing the world of Pokémon to even the youngest audience. With a variety of entertainment series, merchandise, and books, they believe it’s never too early to start learning about the Pokédex. So why wait? For the complete selection, head over to the Pokémon Center website. Discover all the details about the exciting global market expansion below.

First on the list is the YouTube series called ‘Fun Times on Monpoké Island’. This family-friendly series features a delightful cast of beloved Pokémon characters who come to life as puppets and embark on exciting adventures on the island that gives the show its name. There are a total of six episodes, each with its own distinct lesson to explore.

Introducing a collection of Pokémon-inspired clothing and skincare by the renowned French brand Bonpoint. The initial collection caters to a wide age range, from one month to 14 years old. It includes a variety of items such as pyjamas, jackets, caps, and more. We’ve included some images below to give you a glimpse of what’s available. The skincare range, on the other hand, is perfect for individuals with sensitive skin.

Introducing the latest addition to our collection: a series of monpoké books created in partnership with Scholastic. ‘Pokémon Playtime,’ ‘Pikachu’s First Friends’ and ‘Pikachu Loves’ are a series of picture books that seem to be aimed at keeping young trainers entertained and engaged. These books offer an alternative to using Yawn to calm down any restless little trainers. These can currently be found at the US Pokémon Center and will be making their way to the UK in the near future.

Currently, the Monpoké global market offers a limited selection. However, The Pokémon Company has assured fans that they can expect additional content in the future.