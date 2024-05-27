Rider’s Spirits, a game for the Super Famicom, is coming out next week for PS5, PS4, and

Today is a great time to save games, as many old games are getting surprising second chances on the PS Store. Rider’s Spirits from Ratalaika is the latest game to get this treatment. Before, the game was only available in Japan for the Super Famicom. Starting June 7, you will be able to download it from the PS Store on both PS5 and PS4.

According to the press release, you can “compete in a wide range of racing tracks and game modes” against the computer or with a friend in front of your computer. Pick from a bunch of crazy racers, each with their own special skills, and show off your riding skills. Use all sorts of crazy things to get an edge and be the first person to cross the finish line if things get rough!

It’s great that more games like this are now available all over the world. We don’t really have a link or nostalgia for Rider’s Spirits because it was only released in Japan, but we can’t wait to try it out next month and see what it’s all about.