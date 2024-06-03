A new surrealist stealth adventure game set in the Paris Belle Epoque era has been announced for release on both the PS5 and PS4 platforms

Monochrome Paris has developed Paris Belle Epoque, a surreal stealth adventure game with a visually impressive art style. The game has been officially announced for release on both the PS5 and PS4 platforms. The players assume the role of whistleblower Anna, who is trying to escape from the Paris police, where every citizen could potentially betray her. Her objective is to smuggle a dangerous chemical formula out of the city.

With the help of Spunky, her companion and former experiment subject, Anna must carefully observe her surroundings, avoid potential threats, and work through challenging puzzles while simultaneously experiencing the world from Spunky’s and her own perspectives. If the stealth challenge is failed, it will result in a police pursuit, drawing inspiration from cartoons and a slapstick essence to enhance the enjoyment to the fullest extent.

