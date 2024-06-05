Bungie expresses regret for the extensive launch issues surrounding the Destiny 2 DLC

Online games and updates are rarely without their flaws, and the recent release of Destiny 2’s final chapter was no exception. The servers were overwhelmed and struggled to keep up with the demand. The latest expansion. The Final Shape aims to serve as the ultimate culmination of the ongoing narrative saga. As a result, the overwhelming anticipation of witnessing the story’s resolution left numerous players stranded at the login screen, struggling to secure a spot amidst the inundated servers.

Despite successfully logging in and starting the new campaign, players encountered additional issues that led to some being unexpectedly kicked from the game during a mission, causing them to miss out on crucial plot cutscenes. On Twitter, Bungie addressed the issue and made it clear that their load balancer machines were at fault for the login errors. We had to redirect traffic and managed to partially resolve this problem within 2 hours of the launch.

As the game progressed, it became evident that there were a number of specific issues, some of which were quickly addressed while others continued to persist. Current errors have been causing players to be unexpectedly kicked out of activities since around 3:00 p.m. (PT). Resolving this issue is our top priority. The developer mentioned that they have identified the issue and will be performing rolling server restarts in an attempt to resolve it. This update was provided seven hours ago.

If you missed a cutscene as a temporary workaround, you can replay the mission by accessing the Replayable Missions node in the middle of the Pale Heart map. There are cutscenes at the end of Mission 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7. pic.twitter.com/FWk6EbGSqf — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 5, 2024

Bungie has recommended revisiting missions to catch any missed cutscenes, but some players, like popular streamer Datto, have opted to watch the clips on YouTube instead, live-streaming their catch-up sessions. An amusing scenario, yet the developer offers their apologies for the glitches: “The Final Shape was meticulously crafted to deliver an exhilarating and emotionally immersive experience that will captivate players of all backgrounds.” We apologise for any inconvenience that the connection problems and instability may be causing you. Rest assured, we are committed to resolving these issues and will continue to work on them until they are fully resolved.

The Final Shape may be presented as the culmination of the current Destiny 2 narrative, but it’s important to note that it will be followed by several episodes through the Annual Pass. Luke Smith, the executive creative director, has hinted that this installment does not serve as the definitive conclusion to the Destiny franchise. Some speculate that the development of Destiny 3 is underway.

Did the recent technical issues with Destiny 2 impact you in any way? Feel free to share your experience in the comments below.