New video provides detailed update on the summer release of Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and PS4

Jacob Chambers June 5, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Avalanche Software has released a new video providing an in-depth look at the upcoming summer update for Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 and PS4, set to launch on June 6th, 2024. As announced on Twitter, the patch now includes video footage showcasing an impressive photo mode and additional content. That can be found above.

After downloading the patch, players will have access to a wide range of options that can be used to capture stunning screenshots of the game. These options allow for the creation of the perfect shot, enhancing the overall visual experience. One can easily manipulate character poses, alter the time of day and season, incorporate additional frames, and experiment with the standard photo editing options.

In addition to the update, players now have the ability to reallocate their talent points to skills that they deem more valuable. Furthermore, the Hogsmeade side quest, which was previously limited to PS5 and PS4, is now accessible to all players. Furthermore, the Azkaban cosmetics will be made available to all players at no cost, while the highly sought-after taped-up spectacles from the developer’s Easter egg video will also be unleashed. At long last, the Onyx Hippogriff, previously only available as a pre-order bonus, is now accessible to all players, as is the highly sought-after Felix Felicis potion recipe.

Mark your calendars for June 6th, 2024, because Hogwarts Legacy is about to receive some exciting new additions! Are you planning on taking some screenshots in the game following the update? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.

