Fans rally for Shenmue 4, making a bold statement with a billboard in the heart of New York’s Time Square

Shenmue fans display an exceptional level of dedication. Despite the disappointment of Shenmue 3 not living up to expectations, it’s clear that there is still a strong desire for another installment in the action-adventure series. This is evident from the attention-grabbing billboard ad displayed in New York’s bustling Times Square and the subsequent enthusiastic response from the community.

The fan website Shenmue Dojo was responsible for creating the advertisement, which IGN discovered. They initiated a campaign on June 4th, uniting under the hashtag “#LetsGetShenmue4”. The group’s primary objective is to “promote the ongoing development of the series and raise international awareness in order to help [developer] Ys Net secure a potential partner for Shenmue 4.

As part of this campaign, we decided to rent a 15-second advertisement in Times Square. It was quite surprising to discover that the cost of such an ad can be as low as $40. It’s quite remarkable to see the extent to which the fanbase went, resulting in the hashtag trending on Twitter. Hopefully, SEGA took notice of this. The entire situation started when Yu Suzuki, the creator of the series, mentioned to Shenmue Dojo that he would consider making another Shenmue game if there was a publishing partner willing to fund it.

Broadcast live during our #Shenmue Day stream, #LetsGetShenmue4 hit the streets of New York with a full on 15 second advertisement on Times Square! 🏙️ Shenmue fans do some insane things to try and get recognised…are you watching @SEGA @SEGA_OFFICIAL?👀 pic.twitter.com/gzfLzQWZb9 — Shenmue Dojo 🐉 (@Shenmue_Dojo) June 4, 2024

Are you interested in the possibility of another Shenmue game? Do Shenmue fans truly stand out as the most dedicated and enduring of all fandoms? Are you also considering the possibility of placing a 15-second ad in Times Square? Feel free to share your thoughts and keep the conversation going in the comments section below.