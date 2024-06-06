Home » NEWS » The PS5 Night Springs Expansion for Alan Wake 2 seems to be firmly locked in for the Summer Game Fest

Remedy invites fans to participate in an exciting event on June 7th. It is highly anticipated that the announcement of Alan Wake 2’s first paid expansion, Night Springs, will be made during Summer Game Fest. The first DLC for the highly praised horror game on PS5, developed by the Finland-based studio, will be titled after the fictional television show within the franchise. According to a description, players will assume the roles of familiar characters from the Alan Wake universe and encounter inexplicable events in various standalone episodes.

Given its original release date in the spring, it’s reasonable to expect that the add-on will be available soon after it is fully unveiled during host Geoff Keighley’s live show later this week.

Obviously, this is the first of two planned additions. The second, The Lakehouse, will happen soon after. The Lakehouse is a mysterious structure on the shores of Cauldron Lake that “an independent government organization set up to conduct secret research,” according to the official blurb. “Until something goes wrong.”

