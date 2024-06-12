The spooky horror game Resident Evil Village sells over 10 million copies

Capcom is still doing incredibly well. More than 10 million copies of Resident Evil Village have been sold. The number is correct as of March 31 and includes all platforms, such as PS5 and PS4. The game came out for the first time on May 7, 2021, and was updated to work with the PSVR2 when Sony’s headset came out.

A press release says it’s the third game in the series to reach 10 million sales, after Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 (the remake, not the PS1 original). It’s also the fastest game in the series to reach that goal. Since its start in 1996, the series as a whole has sold 157 million units, making it one of the most successful brands in the business.