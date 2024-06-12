Home » NEWEST GAME TRAILERS » The spooky horror game Resident Evil Village sells over 10 million copies

The spooky horror game Resident Evil Village sells over 10 million copies

Jacob Chambers June 12, 2024 NEWEST GAME TRAILERS, NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Capcom is still doing incredibly well. More than 10 million copies of Resident Evil Village have been sold. The number is correct as of March 31 and includes all platforms, such as PS5 and PS4. The game came out for the first time on May 7, 2021, and was updated to work with the PSVR2 when Sony’s headset came out.

A press release says it’s the third game in the series to reach 10 million sales, after Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 (the remake, not the PS1 original). It’s also the fastest game in the series to reach that goal. Since its start in 1996, the series as a whole has sold 157 million units, making it one of the most successful brands in the business.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Tomba, PS1 platformer! Returns to PS5, PS4

In a Limited Run Games showcase, Tomba!, a PS1 platformer, was announced for PS5 and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security