Switch eShop Updates Chocobo GP Release Date

Square Enix announced at the end of last year that its racing game Chocobo GP would receive “no further large scale updates” and that it would stop selling the paid currency Mythril in January 2023.

Chocobo GP’s US eShop listing now has a “release date” of June 15, 2023. What’s up? It seems related to Chocobo GP “Lite,” which was recently delisted. This free version will now prompt users to upgrade to the full game for $49.99 / £39.99 and carry over save data.

In case you missed it, Tickets and Gil coins can now unlock all paid content in the game without Mythril.

Nintendo Life checked out the latest version of the Final Fantasy-themed racer (1.4.1, released in February 2023) and found that you can unlock Cloud Strife without a Season Pass or real money. 50 Tickets get him.

Tickets and Gil unlock other characters, items, and unlocks. Chocobo GP missions and leveling up across modes earn both currencies. The screenshot shows the Mythril Shop gone, leaving only the Ticket and Gil Shop: