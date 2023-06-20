Home » NEWS » North American Legend of Zelda amiibo Reprints

North American Legend of Zelda amiibo Reprints

Jacob Chambers June 20, 2023

Update: North American Legend of Zelda amiibo are back in stock. Depending on where you live, Best Buy and Amazon are restocking them in waves. The Tears of the Kingdom Link and Breath of the Wild Bokoblin are available (thanks, Amiibo News).

In North America, you may be able to complete your Legend of Zelda amiibo collection.

The Best Buy website has restocked the “Bokoblin” Breath of the Wild amiibo, according to Amiibo News. Though unavailable, it may be reprinted soon.

Nintendo updated Link for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you get one, you can unlock a paraglider pattern. Our Zelda guide covers amiibo unlocks:

 

