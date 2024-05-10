The director of Helldivers 2 has urged PlayStation to reconsider their decision to remove 170 games from Steam

According to reports, Johan Pilestedt, the director of Helldivers 2 and CEO of Arrowhead Studios, is making efforts to ensure that the game is relisted on PC. After the recent PSN controversy, where it was announced that players would require a PSN account to play, Sony and Valve, the owner of Steam, decided to remove the co-op shooter from 170 countries and territories where PSN is not accessible.

Although the requirement was reversed shortly after the news spread, due to a significant backlash from PC players, the decision to delist Helldivers 2 in those 170 countries and territories remains unchanged.

According to a report by Games Radar, Pilestedt, the developer of Helldivers 2, has expressed his determination to reverse the delisting of the game. He has been actively engaging with PlayStation and Valve, urging them to make the game available again. Pilestedt is committed to ensuring that Helldivers 2 is accessible to players on all platforms. It remains to be seen if the two companies will reach a compromise, but fans continue to express their admiration for the Arrowhead boss and his endeavors.

Will Helldivers 2 eventually be relisted in all those regions, you think? Prepare yourself for another round of engaging discussion in the comments section below.