200 million copies of GTA 5 have been sold, which is almost half of the series’ total sales

Take-Two, the company that publishes GTA 5, said that the open-world crime thriller has sold more than 200 million copies across all platforms since it came out in 2013. Not even Minecraft has more copies than this lovely round milestone—100 million more than Michael and his team.

Before the company’s earnings call on Thursday (thanks, VGC), Take-Two started bragging about the huge event. GTA 5 was first released on PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was later rereleased on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and then again on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It looks like a whole new generation of players is getting into the game, since we can’t imagine there are many core gamers left to push units.

In terms of sales, the GTA series has made almost $500 million, and GTA 5 makes up almost half of that. Take-Two’s future looks bright, as GTA 6 is on track to be even bigger and better. They almost certainly have another profitable cash cow on their hands.

How many times have you bought GTA 5? Can you believe it’s been over ten years, and the book is still selling well? Leave a comment below and let us know.