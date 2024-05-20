Home » NEWS » The next season of Fortnite on PS5, PS4, and PC will have Fallout

Jacob Chambers May 20, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

It looks like Fallout will be a part of the next season of Fortnite in some way. Epic Games tweeted a picture of some Power Armor from the Bethesda franchise over the weekend. The franchise is having a bit of a comeback right now, thanks to Amazon Prime’s incredibly popular TV show.

Now, a new teaser trailer for the next season has a Zenimax copyright notice in it, which pretty much confirms that the post-apocalyptic property will be in the whole new update. It will be interesting to see which skins and cosmetics make the jump, but we think it will have something to do with Vault Boy, the series’ famous blue-and-yellow overalls, and that Power Armor we already talked about.

