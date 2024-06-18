Players in Helldivers 2 Help Sick Children, and Developer Arrowhead Gives to Help Save the Children

In the most recent Major Order, players of Helldivers 2 made the selfless decision to save a group of ill children who were left behind on Vernen Wells rather than using the available Anti-Tank Mines strategy again. Developer Arrowhead has performed a charitable act of its own by contributing to the actual organization Save the Children in honor of this one.

This most recent development in the ongoing Helldivers 2 meta-narrative says a lot about the community, which evidently has no interest whatsoever in deactivating the highly explosive MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines, despite this scribe’s best efforts. Johan Pilestedt, the creative director, shared a message of liberty from the Very Sick Children of Super Citizen Anne’s orphanage on Twitter along with a receipt for the donation: “Thank you so much, Helldivers, for saving us. They said you gave up a lot of your lives and mine to assist us. We will always be appreciative. We can now develop into Helldivers as adults.”

You did it, Helldivers! Your bravery is inspiring and we've followed in your footsteps by making a donation to Save The Children.https://t.co/d5LRHmU24c https://t.co/8Fk6S7hWG0 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) June 14, 2024

Do you believe that the community’s decision to save the kids in Super Citizen Anne’s care was the right one? Do anti-tank mines simply not offer a strong enough incentive? Donate to the charity of your choice by using the comments section below.