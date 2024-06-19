Here are all the PS5 and PS4 news from the most recent Nintendo Direct

This week, Nintendo ended the summer of livestreams for video games with a big show that included games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. A lot of the games will also be available on PS5 and PS4, though, as is the case with many of these showcases.

In case you didn’t know, here is a list of all the games from the most recent Nintendo Direct that will be coming to Sony systems:

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Gets November PS5 Release, Dragon Quest 1 and 2 Remakes Coming 2025

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Brings Miles Edgeworth Spin-Offs to PS4

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Is a Full $60 Release on PS5

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Takes PS4 for a Ride This Year

Romancing SaGa 2 Remake Flirts with PS5, PS4 from October 24

Final Fantasy Creator’s Mobile RPG Fantasian Is Journeying to PS5 and PS4 This Year

Sony Game LEGO Horizon Adventures Reveals Footage in Nintendo Direct

Fairy Tail 2 Brings the Anime Franchise Back as an Action RPG on PS5, PS4, and PS4 This Year

PS2 Strategy RPG Series Phantom Brave Is Making a Comeback on PS5, PS4

That’s Not All, Folks! Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Scores PS5, PS4 Versions

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Could Be the Best Alternative to Animal Crossing on PS5, PS4

Stylish Metroidvania MIO: Memories in Orbit Powers Up on PS5, PS4 and 2025

Weird Pokémon, Harvest Moon Hybrid Farmagia Grows a PS5 Release

Which of the new PS5 and PS4 games shown off in the most recent Nintendo Direct caught your eye? What games are you going to get on the first day they come out? Leave a comment below and let us know.