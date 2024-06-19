The free-to-play fantasy MMO Throne and Liberty from Amazon will be coming to PS5 in September

Amazon Games’ next big game, Throne and Liberty, will come out on PS5 on September 17th. There will be an open beta in the middle of July. The company that created Guild Wars and City of Heroes for PCs was NCSoft. It looks like PlayStation users will enjoy it.

Exploring and “massive-scale combat” that can hold “thousands of players at once” are part of Throne and Liberty, which takes place in a warring open world. Players fight for the future of the world of Solisium. The official description of the game says, “Change how you fight to survive and thrive by making strategic choices in PvP, PvE, or both as you face changing battlefields that are affected by weather, time of day, and other players.” You can’t just take one way to win as you try to beat Kazar, take the throne, and keep other guilds away.

What do you think about Liberty and the Throne? Does the new game world look like a fun place to get lost? Is it good enough to go up against big console games like Final Fantasy XIV or Elder Scrolls Online? Leave a comment below and let us know.