The new game from Danganronpa’s developers is being published by Aniplex, a Sony company, but it won’t be coming out on PS5

Aniplex, a Sony company, will publish the new game from the creators of the Danganronpa series, but it won’t be available on PS5 right away. There’s a good chance that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy will be ported to Sony’s system later, like Master Detective Archives: Rain Code will be in October. However, the team’s newest game will focus on the Nintendo Switch and PC first.

People are calling it a strategy game, and you play as Takumi Sumino, a teenager who lives in the always-safe Tokyo Residential Complex. But when monsters attack the town one day, Takumi is asked to join the Last Defense Academy. For 100 days, he and 14 other students are responsible for keeping the school safe.

As you might expect, you’ll have to strengthen relationships with your allies as well as play tactically. Depending on the choices you make, the game can end in up to 100 different ways. I’ll get in touch with Aniplex to see if a PS5 port is planned. However, it’s important to note that even though the label is part of Sony Music, it doesn’t work with PlayStation.