The PS Stars program is currently offline as Sony engineers work diligently to investigate the issue

Sony engineers are currently fixing the issues that have been plaguing the company’s PS Stars reward program for about two weeks now. On June 5, reports of problems with users started coming in, and soon after, the PS Stars icon was taken off of the PlayStation mobile app.

Although the button is back, pressing it brings up a simple maintenance page that says, “PlayStation Stars is currently experiencing issues.” Our engineers know about the problem and are working on a fix.

Since the service is down, users can’t get any new PS Stars collectibles or redemption points for the things they buy in the PS Store, even with today’s sale. People can trade these points in for money or whole games. Some users thought the downtime might have been related to an upcoming service update since PS Stars is still not available on PS5 or PS4 consoles. Sony’s maintenance message, on the other hand, makes it clear that something is wrong on the back end.

The PlayStation Support team has been asked for answers over and over again on Reddit, but representatives don’t have much information about Sony’s internal communications and updates, so they can only do so much. One says “you won’t lose any reward points,” and another says that users should wait to buy anything until PS Stars is back up and running to make sure they get PS Stars points.

