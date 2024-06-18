Paradox Terminates Your Sim Life Following Continual Early Access Delays

The Sims series veterans who created Life by You have abruptly cancelled it. After multiple delays to its Early Access launch, the publisher decided to cancel the game on May 20th, causing it to be delayed indefinitely before its release on June 4th. It is now choosing not to proceed with the project in any way.

The news was posted on Paradox’s forums, where deputy CEO Mattias Lilja wrote: “Unfortunately, we’ve decided to cancel the release of our much-anticipated life sim, Life by You. Polygon caught wind of it. This was a very tough decision to make, and Paradox has obviously fallen short of our expectations as well as those of the community.”

Even though a delay was offered, Lilja claims that after considering the game more broadly, “it became clear to us that the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain.” Everyone who put a lot of effort and passion into this project knows how difficult and disappointing this is, especially given how late our decision was made in the process.”

Although Life by You’s platforms were still unknown, the project seemed like an ambitious take on The Sims, so it’s disappointing to learn it won’t move forward. A game being canceled at this late hour is also highly unusual, but in this instance, we assume Paradox has the final say.

Life by You has regrettably been canceled. Find a full statement here. Our apologies and gratitude to our loyal community.https://t.co/6OxU8t0YRP — Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) June 17, 2024

Do you find it surprising that Life by You vanished so quickly? Or do the Sims take up all the available space in the simulation space? Tell us in the space provided for comments below.